Curtis Jimmy Lee, Jr. (Jim) passed away unexpectedly, Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, at the age of 74. Jim was the son of Curtis and Helen Flurry Lee, born April 14, 1945, in El Dorado, AR. Jim was a self-described conservative who trusts Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He retired from Union Carbide after 32 years of service in 1998. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and fishing during the early years of his retirement. He always had a love of cars and started racing again; spending many weekends at No Problem or State Capital Raceway. He attained his biggest racing achievement in 2015 when he won a Wally, drag racing's most prestigious trophy. His most prized possession was his relationship with Jesus. He is survived by his two daughters, Tina Buckley (Mark) and Tonya Turgeon (Chris), two grandsons, Nick and Chris Buckley and two brothers, Steve and Dennis Lee (Beth). Viewing will be Thursday morning from 9am until 11:30am at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Funeral Service at 11:30am followed by interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge. All friends and family are welcome. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019

