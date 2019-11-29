Curtis John Cazes

Service Information
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA
70760
(225)-638-7103
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Mary of False River Catholic Church
New Roads, LA
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary of False River Catholic Church
New Roads, LA
Obituary
Curtis John Cazes, 85, a native and resident of Ventress, LA. He passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Visitation will be at St Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral in the church at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at False River Memorial Park. He was a graduate of Rougon High School and SLI (now ULL) in Lafayette. He is survived by a sister Peggy Richardson (Charles), a niece and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Martha Cazes.
