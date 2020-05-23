Curtis Joseph Blanchard, 77, a lifelong native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Curtis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father and friend to many. He was a member of the Jaycee's, Knights of Columbus and he was also King's Men of the Catholic Church at St. Joseph the Worker in Pierre Part. Curtis was a very unique person who had his own style. He enjoyed playing golf, Thursday night suppers at Logis Camp and spending time with his family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Katherine Breaux Blanchard; three children, Kirk Blanchard (Faye), Anissa Triche (Marty) and Slater Blanchard (Leslie); nine grandchildren, Tyson Mire, Micha Ballow (Brock), Kallie Nicole Blanchard, Sam Triche II (Allison), Charles C.P. Triche, John Hanson Triche, S. Matthew Blanchard, William Andrew Blanchard and Lucie Loren Blanchard; one great grandchild, Piper Rose Ballow and one sister, Berta Viallon (Chip); three sisters-in-law, Doris Dugas, Beverly Mabile and Robin Landry and three brothers-in-law, Clyde Landry (Brenda), Boster Breaux (Jeanette) and Gerald Carbo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Nilda Blanchard; two sisters, Nedra Carbo and Judy B. Blanchard; mother-in-law, Odette Landry; two brothers-in-law, Sidney Mabile and Mark Blanchard. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, his caretaker, Sue Richard, Father Al Davidson, Pierre Part first responders and his three lifelong friends, Leonard Breaux, Logie Guillot and Ronald Overhaultz. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church or The Pierre Part/ Belle River Museum. Due to current circumstances the service for Curtis will be held privately.

