Curtis Joseph Chaisson (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Connie and Troy
  • "May God's loving kindness give comfort to the family at..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kristenwood
14025 Greenwell Springs Rd
Central, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Curtis Joseph Chaisson, 65 passed away on October 7, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. Curtis was born in Marrero, LA on November 10, 1953 to John and Angelina Chaisson. Curtis was retired after 30 years as a HVAC specialist. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Chaisson, his son Cody Chaisson (wife Misty), Daughters Kimberly Cox and Lisa Morace (husband James) and siblings Anthony Chaisson (wife Vicki) and Gary Chaisson (wife Kathy). He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister, niece and nephew. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 26, 2019 at Kristenwood, 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd., Central, LA 70739 from 1 pm to 4pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.