Curtis Joseph Chaisson, 65 passed away on October 7, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. Curtis was born in Marrero, LA on November 10, 1953 to John and Angelina Chaisson. Curtis was retired after 30 years as a HVAC specialist. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Chaisson, his son Cody Chaisson (wife Misty), Daughters Kimberly Cox and Lisa Morace (husband James) and siblings Anthony Chaisson (wife Vicki) and Gary Chaisson (wife Kathy). He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister, niece and nephew. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 26, 2019 at Kristenwood, 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd., Central, LA 70739 from 1 pm to 4pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019