Curtis Layne Coco, a native of Mansura and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 88. He retired from Service Merchandise, where he was a sales manager. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Odom Coco; and his three sons: Robert Coco and his wife Emily Roubique Coco, David Coco, all of Baton Rouge, and Paul Coco and his wife Julie Taylor Coco of Holly Springs, NC. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Eustis and Eva Coco; his brothers and sister; and his infant daughter, Lori Audrey Coco. His services will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, where he was an usher for many years. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 9am until funeral service at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Broadmoor United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 25, 2019