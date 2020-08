Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Lee Pollard was born August 11,1953 and he entered eternal rest on Monday August 17 ,2020 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a US Army veteran, retired electrician, loving husband, and caring father. Service will he held at Hall Davis & Son on scenic highway on Friday August 21,2020 at 12:30 pm. Viewing will be Thursday 20,2020 from 3 pm-5 pm.

