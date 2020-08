Curtis Lee Stewart Sr. was a resident Baton Rouge, La. He departed this life to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, August 8, 2020. As a result of his love for God he was blessed to leave a legacy behind, his wife of 40 years, 2 daughters, 1 son, 2 grandchildren. Visitation at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd. Baton Rouge, La 70807. Friday 8/14/2020 from 9:00 – 10 AM, followed by funeral services for Family Only at 11 AM. All florist or correspondence are asked to be sent to the church. Funeral arrangements Entrusted to: Carney & Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Baton Rouge, La. 70807.

