Curtis Mitchel
Curtis Mitchel native of Simmesport and longtime resident of Baton Rouge left to be with Jesus Sept. 6. 2020 at the St. Joseph Carpenter's House surrounded by his family at the age of 92. Curtis served in the Army during World War II and retired as a talented carpenter. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Eleanor (Desselle) Mitchel, formerly of Bordelonville, four children Ronald (Denise) Mitchel, Rebecca (Bobby) Byrd, Warren (Rochelle) Mitchel and Christal (Kevin) Davis, 16 grandchildren. 16 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Survived by his brother Albert Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous brothers and sisters, and special granddaughter Erica Byrd. Wake will be at St. Peters Catholic Church, Wed., Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in Bordelonville, La with mass to following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to B.R. Carpenter House, 10615 Jefferson Hwy., B.R.  La. 70809. Special thanks to Dr. Gerald Barber.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Wake
10:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
