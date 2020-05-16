Curtis Orell Ragon, Jr. died peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Hammond, La at the age of 82. He was born on April 09, 1938 in Dumas, Arkansas. He is a native of Dumas, Arkansas and a resident of Greensburg, Louisiana. Curtis worked in construction for Industrial Enterprises in Baton Rouge for many years before moving to Greensburg where he began working in the logging business until his retirement. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents Curtis Orell Ragon, Sr. and Linnie Hunthrop Ragon, Wife Martha Jane Ragon, and son Warren Patterson O'neal. He is survived by his children Courtney Ragon Moran(Jay) and Bonnie O'neal Hurst (Cliff); 5 Grandchildren, Cliff Hurst II, Kaylea Hurst, Landon Moran, Logan Moran, and Lawsen Moran all whom he loved dearly; 2 Sisters, Mary Staples(Jimmy) of Calion, Arkansas and Libby Sears of Pensacola, Florida; 1 Brother, Johnny Ragon (Ruth Ann) of Arkansas; 1 Aunt, Alice Beegle (Jim) of Watson, Arkansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers and Americare Hospice. Due to the current conditions, there will be a graveside service at Hurst Cemetery in Chipola, Louisiana on May 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Friends and Family are invited to attend. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.