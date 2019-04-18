Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Peter Fremin Sr.. View Sign

Curtis Peter Fremin Sr. passed away April 17, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his five children in his Morganza home. Born December 12, 1930 in LaBarre, Louisiana to Anatole Noah and Alvine Alberez Fremin, Curtis was the youngest of 10 children. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Marie Ann Grezaffi Fremin, and tirelessly cared for her as her health failed. He was retired from Regions Bank (formerly The Bank of New Roads), where he was an Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors. An avid outdoorsman, he spent his free time hunting rabbits with his prized beagles, tending his garden or overseeing crops planted on the family farm in McCrea. He enjoyed all LSU sports and looked forward to every game. A fun-loving guy, Pops delighted in playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and could always make them laugh. He relished his Santa duties every Christmas morning at his home where he personally handed out each gift. In his younger years, Curtis served in the Korean War as a Sergeant. After returning home to his young bride, he was an active member of the Morganza Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Bayou State Rabbit Federation, and a founding member of False River Academy. Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 4 brothers, Raymond, Ned, Russell, and Deitiker Fremin; 4 sisters, Lois Leonard, Lillian Landry, Marion Ladoucier, and Dorothy McCann and good friend, Virginia Redfield. He is survived by one brother, Dudley Fremin, 5 children, Lynn Buzhardt (Scott), Patricia Jarreau (Michael), Karen Stonaker (Patrick), Curtis Peter (Pete) Fremin Jr. (Tammy), and Blair Fremin (Jonna). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Matthew Buzhardt (Sarah), Paul Curtis Buzhardt (Mary-Katherine), Jace Jarreau (Allyson), Maggie Allemond (Daniel), Tyler Stonaker, Fremin Stonaker, Curtis Peter Fremin III (Amanda), Alyse Fremin, Duncan Fremin, Derek Fremin (Danielle) and Dustin Fremin (Angel). Curtis and Marie extended their loving family to a generation of great-grandchildren, Luke Joseph and Abigail Marie Buzhardt, Olivia Kate and Emma Claire Buzhardt, Rylie Jane Jarreau, Annagrace Marie Fremin, Curtis Peter Fremin IV and Bradley Whitlow. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza beginning at 8:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are his 9 grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Landry, Larry (Sonny) Fremin, and Dudley Fremin. The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice and for the circle of loving care givers, Tania Bazer, Maci Bazer, Nicole Bazer, Ashley Mayeaux, Tabby Dupree, Cassie Dailey, Brittany Dupree and Mary Jarreau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice. 