Rex was born November 20, 1955. He was a lifelong resident of Walker, LA. Rex loved every animal he's had over the years; his last being his dog Georgie and cat Wee Wee, who were both rescue animals. He loved Monday night wrestling, late night country rides and having the best sound system in his car. More than anything he loved making people laugh. Rex was a simple man with huge heart. He was a kind and loving big brother who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his Father Curtis Goff; Mother Joyce Efferson Goff; his grandparents, John and Daisy Goff, and Elvin and Mary Efferson; his brother in law Randy Pourciau, great niece Ruthie Grace Smith, as well as all of his Aunts and Uncles. Mr. Goff is survived by his brother Ricky and wife Melissa Goff; three sisters: Rita and husband Kevin Lo'Veless; Connie Pourciau; Michelene and husband David Trent, II; many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, May 4th from 10:00 am until Noon. Funeral services will begin at Noon, officiated by Rev. Kevin Lo'Veless. There will be a private burial of cremains in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers and a special thank you to the staff of Angels at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Please sign the online guestbook at sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019