Curtis "Slap Rock" Richardson departed this life on Sunday April 26, 2020, at the age of 58 at his home. He was a native of Batchelor and a resident of Baton Rouge. Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Alma Richardson; nine children, Cedric Shelbia, India Richardson, Curtis Richardson, Jr., Shatell Allen, Latonya Allen, Jerry Allen, Alexander Allen, Donkeshia Allen, & Silton Allen; four sisters, Joyce Polk, Cherry Richardson, Betty Richardson, & Edwina Lang; his number one friend, his dog, "Bernie"; aunts, uncles, grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 4829 Highway 419, Batchelor, LA from 10 am to 12 pm. Internment to follow at the church cemetery. Services will be conducted by Reverend Lionel Davis. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

