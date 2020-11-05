Curtis "Cowboy" Sanford was born to the union of the late Willie Mae and Carey Sanford on June 7, 1948 in Slaughter, Louisiana. He departed on Sunday, November 1, 2020 due to complications of COPD at the age of 72 years old. Cowboy was a 1968 graduate of Chaneyville High School. He was a laborer throughout his life. Cowboy loved his family and never met a stranger. He leaves to cherish memory, four children, Shermon Holly, Shaemience Sanford, Tricone Sanford, and Ikibba Garrett Sanford; siblings, Gladys Tillman, Barbara Bell, Johnny (Ella) Sanford, Sr., Tommy Sanford, Roger (Juanita) Sanford, Larry Sanford, Sr., Yvonne Catherine, Charlie (Beverly) Jackson, Sr., Johnny (Dorothy) Jackson, Sr., Diane (Leon) Mack, and Doris (Michael) Collier. He is preceded in death by his parents Willie Mae and Carey Sanford; his nephews, Johnny Jackson, Jr. and Taj Sanford; and his niece, Jasha Sanford. The family will have a private invitation only funeral due to Covid-19

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store