Curtiss Herrin Cook, Sr., age 87, resident of Spanish Fort, AL, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Curtiss was survived by his wife, Gena Cook; children, Curtiss (Charlotte) Cook, Jr., Karen (Chris) Ewing, Janet Raybon; step-children, Lyn (David) Brown, Elizabeth Prather; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; sister, Lynn Huckabee; other loving relatives and friends. A celebration of Curtiss' life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Westminster Village in Spanish Fort. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 27409 US HIGHWAY 98 DAPHNE, AL 36526. 251-625-2900
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019