Curtiss Wayne Yawn
Curtiss Wayne Yawn, a native of Independence, LA and a resident of Hammond, LA died Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 59. Curtiss was a loving and giving person who never met a stranger. He loved helping people, laughing and making people laugh. Curtiss was employed for many years at S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond, LA. He was the beloved husband of the late Deborah Bernard Yawn and son of the late Barbara Hart Yawn Holmes and Roy T. Yawn, Sr. Those left to cherish his memory include a brother and sister in law, Roy T. Yawn and Connie McKinnney Yawn, brother Brian Yawn; nephews and nieces, Cody Yawn (Michelle), Melynda Kysar Chavez (Francisco), Catherine Kysar, Christopher Yawn, and Brian Daniel (Rebecca). Curtiss was also preceded in death by his niece, Ashley Nicole Yawn, sister Helen Yawn Kysar and step father Q.D. Holmes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 West, Hammond, LA on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9AM until 11AM. The Memorial Service will begin at 11AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital in Curtiss' memory. Condolences may be offered at www.thompsoncares.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
OCT
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA 70401
225-567-1884
