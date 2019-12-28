|
Dr. C.W. Lovell, Jr. M.D. died peacefully at his home December 26, 2019 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn Kemp Lovell, his children: Mike and Suzanne Lovell, Sandra and Steve Self, Dr. Bill and Mindy Lovell, Sharon and Darryl Talley and Cynthia Pouncey, as well as 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated and loving husband, a kind and benevolent father and a generous and faithful friend. As a surgeon and physician he was willing to turn over every stone of research or new surgical technique for the betterment of his patients. As an individual he strove to succeed in all his endeavors from logging over 20 hours of solo flight time at the age of 14, entering LSU at 15 to lettering at golf before he graduated with two degrees. His vision for the specialized care his patients led to the opening of the Women's Hospital as one of its founders. Our dad was a man of amazing talents and intellect, willing to give of himself...he will be missed. Services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home. Viewing will be Sunday the 29th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and continue at 9:00 am Monday the 30th, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am.
