Cynthia "Cindy" Alexander Penny, 60, of Baton Rouge, passed away August 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 27th, 1960, in Baton Rouge, La, to Margaret and Hugh Alexander. Cindy will lovingly be remembered by her husband and best friend of 34 years, Brian Penny of Walker, La, son, Nicholas Penny and partner Ashlyn Achord, Walker, La, grandchildren Penelope and Phoenix Penny, of Walker, La, Alexander Alexander of Monroe, La, Alexis Gautreaux of Prairieville, La. Cindy was preceded in death by Margaret and Hugh Alexander, mother and father, Brandy Alexander, daughter, Bret Myers, grandson, Jeffery Alexander and Steven Alexander, and Pamela Baldo, brothers and sister. Cindy will be remembered for her genuine love and commitment to family and friends. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her husband and grandchildren. A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave Denham Springs, La 70726, from 8:00 to 10:00 AM with services following after on Saturday, September 5th, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store