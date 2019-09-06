Cynthia "Cindy" Engelhorn Sims, passed away August 24th at 8:35 am, 55 yrs. old. Husband: Robby Earl Sims, son: Austin Earl Sims, mother, Geneva Pickett Engelhorn, sister: Patricia Engelhorn Watson, special nieces: DeAyne Mauck and Michell Engelhorn Duhea and Dale Edward Engelhorn, aunt Wanda Chandler. Preceded in death by father: H.E. "Buddy" Engelhorn Jr., brother: Emery James Engelhorn, Grandfather Filex F. Pickett, Grandmother Frances Smith Pickett, Grandmother Melvina Engelhorn, and Aunts and Uncles. Cindy was a Paralegal who enjoyed her work. Memorial service to be held at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Rd. at 10am Sat. 9/7/19.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019