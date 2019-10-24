Cynthia Felder "Mynt", age 55, a resident of Walker, departed this life Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 5 pm to pm Friday, October 25th. Visitation will resume at House of Praise COGIC, 13900 J R Dr., Walker from 9 am Saturday until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Richard Harbor. Interment in St. Mark Cemetery, Walker. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019