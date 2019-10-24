Cynthia "Mynt" Felder

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
House of Praise COGIC
13900 J R Dr.
Walker, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
House of Praise COGIC
13900 J R Dr.
Walker, LA
Obituary
Cynthia Felder "Mynt", age 55, a resident of Walker, departed this life Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 5 pm to pm Friday, October 25th. Visitation will resume at House of Praise COGIC, 13900 J R Dr., Walker from 9 am Saturday until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Richard Harbor. Interment in St. Mark Cemetery, Walker. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
