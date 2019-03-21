Cynthia Gayle Graves White, 64, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home in Zachary. She was a former Dental Hygienist with Dr. Elizabeth Heirtzler. Memorial Visitation will be at Zachary United Methodist Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Ricky Willis and Rev. Harold Babin. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Hal White. Loving mother of 3 children, Hillary Nicole of Pensacola, FL; Brett Alan of Lake Charles and Tanner Michael of Baton Rouge. A sister, Ruby Cheves and husband, Bo of Union Point, GA; and a brother, Jeffrey Graves and wife, Rita of Baker. 2 grandchildren, Samuel Hancock and Ashlynn White. She is preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Barbara Graves. Cindy was a former Youth Director at Zachary United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019