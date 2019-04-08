Cynthia Gregoire Gaudet, 55, of Livingston, Louisiana, passed Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born August 28, 1963 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She went to Doyle High School and worked as a Hairdresser. She is survived by 2 children: son and daughter-in-law Shaun and Janette Ramos, and daughter Kateland Morris; brothers and sister-in-law Norwood and Debra Gregoire, T.J. and Barbara Fisher, Clay and Debbie Gregoire, and Ronnie Gregoire; a sister and brother-in-law Lillie and Michael Lowery; 3 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parent's Norwood Carter Gregoire and Mary Lucille Gregoire; and sisters Linda Brown, Shirley Woodall, and Nancy Brumbaugh. A private ceremony for immediate family will be held in her honor.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019