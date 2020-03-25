Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Lea Hutchinson Ledwig Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Lea Hutchinson Ledwig-Elliott, 71, passed away March 23, 2020. She was born September 23,1948 in Baton Rouge, LA to George H. Hutchinson and Juanita Washington Hutchinson. Cynthia graduated from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge in 1966. She married Milton Ledwig in 1967 then moved to Bay City, TX. Cynthia worked at Matagorda General Hospital, Brown & Root and Bechtel at the South Texas Nuclear Project, before moving to Aiken, South Carolina in 1990 to work for Bechtel at the Savannah River Site. She married Timothy Elliott in 1989. They relocated back to Bay City in 1992, where she worked at STP, Celanese and Phillips 66 Sweeny. Cynthia later worked as a medical transcriptionist, her latest job being with Dr. Barry Liberoni. Cynthia most enjoyed being with her children. They will miss her greatly. Cynthia is survived by her brother Perry of Victoria, TX; her daughter Lisa Baker (John) of Lake Jackson, son Jamie Ledwig of Houston, daughter Sara Ledwig (Johnny) and daughter Tara Kopecky (Adam) of Bay City; grandchildren Dylan Ledwig, Cameron Rodriguez, Hannah Kopecky, Chloe Rodriguez, Kaelyn Kopecky, Kieran Ledwig and Langdon Ledwig; ex-husbands Milton Willie Ledwig and Timothy Elliott, and numerous nieces and nephews. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Hutchinson. Graveside services will be 2:30 pm Friday, March 27, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, with Rev. Jim Hardaway officiating. Pallbearers are John Baker, Adam Kopecky, Johnny Rodriguez, Dylan Ledwig, and Cameron Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearer is Jamie Ledwig. Due to current situations concerning public health, viewing will be private. If you choose to attend the Graveside Service, please practice the suggested social distancing.

