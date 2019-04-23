Cynthia Lee Whittington Hernandez, 70, of French Settlement, LA, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home. Cynthia was an avid collector of many things. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, French Settlement, on Friday, April 26, from 9 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Williams Cemetery, Port Vincent, LA. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, William Keith Hernandez, and Edward King Hernandez III and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Stephanie, Joey, Clint, Kelly, Lydia, Brianna, Joseph, and Dallas; sister and brother-in-law, Lillie and Kenneth Johnson; brother, David Whittington; as well as many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward King Hernandez Jr.; parents, David and Frances Whittington; two sisters, Janice Whittington and Elsie Broussard; and two brothers, William H. and Frank Whittington. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019