Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Long "Cindy" Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia "Cindy" Long Underwood, July 19, 1949 – May 22, 2019. God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." Cindy was born in Evanston, Illinois on July 19, 1949. She grew up in Wichita, Kansas and lived in Ethel, Louisiana for the past 25 years. She passed at the age of 69, survived by the love of her life Bob Underwood, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Betty Long, her two brothers, John and David, and her great-niece Shayla Rodriguez. Cindy worked as a teacher assistant for 30 years. She loved to bowl, play pokeno, chicken foot, and Mexican train. She also enjoyed travelling and visiting many countries all over the world. Cindy truly lived life to the fullest, chatting and spending time with friends. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Cindy was a member of the Baker Presbyterian Church. To celebrate her life among us, a Memorial in her honor will be held Saturday, June 22 at the Baker Presbyterian Church, 3015 Groom Road, Baker LA 70714, officiated by Pastor Martha Robson. Visitation will begin at 12:00 with the memorial service following at 2:00. Reception will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Baker Presbyterian Church. Cynthia "Cindy" Long Underwood, July 19, 1949 – May 22, 2019. God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." Cindy was born in Evanston, Illinois on July 19, 1949. She grew up in Wichita, Kansas and lived in Ethel, Louisiana for the past 25 years. She passed at the age of 69, survived by the love of her life Bob Underwood, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Betty Long, her two brothers, John and David, and her great-niece Shayla Rodriguez. Cindy worked as a teacher assistant for 30 years. She loved to bowl, play pokeno, chicken foot, and Mexican train. She also enjoyed travelling and visiting many countries all over the world. Cindy truly lived life to the fullest, chatting and spending time with friends. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Cindy was a member of the Baker Presbyterian Church. To celebrate her life among us, a Memorial in her honor will be held Saturday, June 22 at the Baker Presbyterian Church, 3015 Groom Road, Baker LA 70714, officiated by Pastor Martha Robson. Visitation will begin at 12:00 with the memorial service following at 2:00. Reception will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Baker Presbyterian Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close