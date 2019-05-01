Cynthia Louise Brown, a long-time resident of the East Baton Rouge Parish area, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at The Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Louisiana at the age of 65. Cynthia was born in 1953 in Texas City, Texas. She was the daughter of Clyde and Leontine Daniels Sr., and the sister of five brothers. She leaves behind her husband of 39 years, George Edward Brown; Daughter, Menyodda Daniels; Step-son Leon Reel (spouse Elisia Monique); Brothers, Andrew and Jeffery (spouse Jewel) Daniels; and five grandchildren. Cynthia was a member of Community Bible Baptist Church where she served as Vice President of the Orchids and Oaks Club. Brown enjoyed conversing with friends and loved ones. In her spare time, she enjoyed preparing delicious baked goods for those around her. She will be remembered for her compassionate heart and assertive spirit. The viewing and funeral service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Viewing will be held at 5-9 pm Friday May 3rd, 2019. Funeral will be held 10 am Saturday May 4th, 2019. Interment will follow the service.