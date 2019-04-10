Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Marie Pourciau Gueho. View Sign

Cynthia Marie Pourciau Gueho a retired accountant, died at 4:56 am on April 10, 2019 at her home in Erwinville, LA. She was a loving mother and grandmother and friend to all. She was 55, a native of Erwinville. Visiting will be held at Nilands Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm and Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Heather Watts and husband Cody and a son Brandon Gueho and wife Brenna and a fiancé Joe Bueche. Grandchildren, Gavin Weatherford, Braylon Ward, Brilynn Watts, Brendon Pourciau, Jaeleigh Aucoin. Godchilren Kenneth "Coonie" Pourciau, Christopher Porche, Jenna Sproles, Kasie Pourciau, Brianna Guillory. Two brothers, Gerald Pourciau, Jr. and wife Mary and John Gerald Pourciau, Sr.,. Three sisters, Sherry Barbier and Marty Jones, Shannon Porche and Jimmy and Melissa P Sproles and Raymond. Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald Pourciau, Sr. and Joyce Altazan Pourciau, grandparents, Ernest and Noelie Altazan, Seville and Iola Pourciau, Sr., uncles , Raymond, Emile and Seville "June Pourciau, Sr., Ernest "BoBO" Altazan, aunts Betty Mcguffey and Martha Chustz. Pallbearers will be Brandon Gueho, Kenneth "Coonie" Pourciau, Christopher Porche, Johnathon and Jordan Sproles, Jamie Pourciau. Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin Weatherford, Braylon Ward, Brendon Pourciau, Gerald Pourciau, Sr., John "Johnny" Pourciau, Sr., Mikey Weatherford, Cody Watts, Ethan Guillory, John Gerald, Jr., and Clayton Cline. Special thanks to all her special friends Candy Oliver, Ronda Cook, Cathy Howell and Shirley Lee. Thanks to Cypress Home Health and Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice and all the staff especially Miss Stephanie for being here for her and her family.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

