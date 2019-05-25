Cynthia Moore Brashier passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 67. A native of Jacksonville, Florida and a resident of Baton Rouge, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved being outdoors, fishing, cooking, and going on trips with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Randall Brashier of Baton Rouge; daughters Cynthia L. Brashier of Baton Rouge, Deanna Renee Spring of St. Amant, and April D. Brashier of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Dylan Brashier, Caleb Seifried, Tevin and Tayla Oliney; sisters Pat Parks of Gonzales, Linda Keller of Hattiesburg, MS, Iris Arceneaux of Gonzales, Rebecca Ward of Clarendon, AR, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by her parents Wilmer and Naoma Moore; brothers William W. Moore, Lawrence W. Moore; sister Sharon Hoffpauir; grandson Jonathan S. Brashier.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 26, 2019