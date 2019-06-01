A loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Cynthia 'Cindy' Powell went to her eternal home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was 59 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Jarrad Alongi, Michael Yglesias; granddaughter, Destiny Lomas; mother, Barbara Powell; two brothers, Randy Powell and wife Gina, Ricky Powell and numerous family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Denham Springs on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10am until Mass at 11:30am, conducted by Fr. Frank Uter. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney B. Powell. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 3, 2019