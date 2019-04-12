Cynthia entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2019 at the age of 59. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Stanley Plains officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
