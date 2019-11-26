The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Newsom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Rockwell Newsom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Rockwell Newsom Obituary
Cynthia Rockwell Newsom, 67, a resident of Walker, La., passed away on November 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas R Newsom; daughter, Heather Ann Seals and husband Allen Seals; son, Robert A Schroeder; stepson, Kirk W Newsom and wife Deirdre Newsom; daughter-in-law, Jackie Gordon Nickens and her granddaughter, Kimzey Delain Schroeder; her father, Charles Wayne Rockwell and wife Beatrice; brothers, Credic Charles Rockwell and wife Darlene, Bruce Rockwell, Frank Flowers and wife Tammy Flowers and David Flowers; sisters, Susan Bass and husband Mike, Shawnta Rockwell McGowan and husband Ronnie and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by mother, Patsy S. Flowers; grandparents, Charles David Rockwell and Wanda Leigh Rockwell and stepfather Melvin C. Flowers. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12pm until services at 2pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now