Cynthia Rockwell Newsom, 67, a resident of Walker, La., passed away on November 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas R Newsom; daughter, Heather Ann Seals and husband Allen Seals; son, Robert A Schroeder; stepson, Kirk W Newsom and wife Deirdre Newsom; daughter-in-law, Jackie Gordon Nickens and her granddaughter, Kimzey Delain Schroeder; her father, Charles Wayne Rockwell and wife Beatrice; brothers, Credic Charles Rockwell and wife Darlene, Bruce Rockwell, Frank Flowers and wife Tammy Flowers and David Flowers; sisters, Susan Bass and husband Mike, Shawnta Rockwell McGowan and husband Ronnie and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by mother, Patsy S. Flowers; grandparents, Charles David Rockwell and Wanda Leigh Rockwell and stepfather Melvin C. Flowers. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12pm until services at 2pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019