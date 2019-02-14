Cynthia Thibodeaux DeSalvo, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Walker, LA on February 4, 2019. Born December 4, 1950 in New Orleans, Cynthia grew up in Westwego, LA. She was a 1968 graduate of West Jefferson High School and worked as an office manager for Allstate Insurance Company. She is survived by her husband, Thomas DeSalvo; daughter, Nikki D. Muskey; son, Frank DeSalvo; son-in-law, Christopher Muskey; daughter-in-law, Josephine DeSalvo; grandchildren, Hannah Muskey, Hayden Muskey, and Greyson DeSalvo; sister, Katherine Kirk; brother, Ernest Thibodeaux; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Eleanor Thibodeaux of Westwego. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Ave, Gretna, LA 70056. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5595002&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
