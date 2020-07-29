Cynthia "Marie" Young Anderson transitioned home to her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Marie was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Addis, LA . Marie retired from Walmart with over 31 years of service. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 58105 Captain T T Harris Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Visitation resumes on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 9:00am until religious services begin at 11:00am conducted by Bishop Ronald Johnson. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Jospeh Ray Anderson, Sr. Marie is survived by two daughters; Tamara (Brian) Thomas and Misty Anderson; two sons; Joseph (Girlie) Anderson, Jr., and Harlan Anderson Sr; 9 grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA. Please sign guest book: https://www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com/listings