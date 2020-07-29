1/1
Cynthia Young "Marie" Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia "Marie" Young Anderson transitioned home to her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Marie was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Addis, LA . Marie retired from Walmart with over 31 years of service. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 58105 Captain T T Harris Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Visitation resumes on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 9:00am until religious services begin at 11:00am conducted by Bishop Ronald Johnson. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Jospeh Ray Anderson, Sr. Marie is survived by two daughters; Tamara (Brian) Thomas and Misty Anderson; two sons; Joseph (Girlie) Anderson, Jr., and Harlan Anderson Sr; 9 grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA. Please sign guest book: https://www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com/listings

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved