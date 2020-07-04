Cynthia Young Venable, 71, a resident of Slaughter, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was a retired RN with over 40 years of service. A private family service will be held at Redwood Cemetery, Slaughter, conducted by Dr. Brian Robertson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Woodrow E. Venable, Jr., daughters Joanna Lucille Livdahl and husband Chris, Susanna Stanley Woodard and husband John, and Bethany Stanley Loue' and husband Julian, son Hal Woodrow Stanley, Jr., and wife Michelle Diaz, sisters Lee Bercegeay and husband Norman, Ginny Robertson and husband Louis, and Nancy Greig and husband Danny, grandchildren Cynthia Marie Smith, Julian Alexander Stanley, Piper Skye Woodard, Nathan Joseph Stanley, Matthew Chapman Livdahl, Sealy Grace Woodard, Hark Fythan Woodard, Archer Wren Woodard, James Bishop Livdahl and Arielle Martine Loue'. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Wall Young, mother Mattie Lucille Young and daughter Lydia Ruth Stanley. She was a graduate of Clinton High School where she was a tenderhearted cheerleader who had trouble cheering for her Clinton Eagles because that meant cheering against the other team. Her sweet and nurturing nature took her to Mather School of Nursing in New Orleans, and on to a lifelong career of caring for the elderly. She was known to all as a kind and loving lady with the warmest smile.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store