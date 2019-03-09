Dafney Jones-Hawkins entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a 37 year old native of Ferriday, Louisiana. Final visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5-7pm; religious service at Greater New Galilee B.C. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Mark Litt, Sr. Survivors include her children, Joshua Oliver-Smith, Tajah Smith, Creston Jr. and Kaytlynn Hawkins; mother, Earline Hampton Smith; father, T.J. Jones; siblings, Angela, John and Jerry Hampton; Nicole Peters (Jeremy), Jeremiah, Evelyn and Timothy Jones; and Sharon Oneal; special mother-in-law, Kaola Hawkins; preceded in death by her husband, Creston Hawkins, Sr.
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019