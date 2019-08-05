Dagmar G. Fedric, a native of Germany and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 89. She retired from Our Lady of the Lake as a respiratory therapist after 27 years of service. She is survived by her children, Raymond Fedric of Leeds, Maine; Annette Stanhope (Bob) of Baton Rouge, LA; Mike Fedric of Baton Rouge, and Marshall Fedric (JoBeth) of Gonzales, LA; Grandchildren, Amie Delaney (Chris) and Kelly Fedric (Dave Carmoouche); and great-grandchildren, Claire and Elizabeth Delaney. Dagmar is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marshall "Boe" Fedric; parents, Max and Clara Goerlich, and sister, Gerda Goerlich. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dagmar's caregivers at Landmark South and Life Source Services of Baton Rouge. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019