1/1
Daisy Dake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daisy Dake went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 31, 2020. She was 84, a native of Baker, and a nurse at Lane Memorial for 28 years. She was a great example of a Godly woman, beautiful inside and out; a teacher and mother to many, sharing her wisdom and faith. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie & Greg Pickinpaugh of Wyoming; Norma & Johnny LaGrone; Karen and Ricky Bishop; and one son and daughter-in-law, David & Gin Dake. Also six sisters, Faye Grady; Betty Hall; Joyce Allen; Ann Moore; Bobbie Lowrie; Mona McDaniel; a sister-in-law, Barbara Dake; 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dake; parents, George & Beatrice Dozier; brother, George Dozier, Jr.; sister, Mildred Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Ava LaGrone & Rustin Bishop. Services will be held, Monday, August 3, 2020 at New Life Worship Center on Hospital Road in New Roads. Walk-through visitation, 9-11 AM, services for family immediately following conducted by Rev. Jimmy Babin. Burial will follow at Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law: Chris Felton, Jeremy Felton, Allan Bonar, Jonathan LaGrone, Joey LaGrone, Jacob LaGrone, Josh Primeaux, Rusty Bishop, Eric Schouest, James LeBlanc, Vince Burgo, & Dung Nguyen. Honorary Pallbearer: Henry Davis. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Rodolfo Manalac and Hospice of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved