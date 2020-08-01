Daisy Dake went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 31, 2020. She was 84, a native of Baker, and a nurse at Lane Memorial for 28 years. She was a great example of a Godly woman, beautiful inside and out; a teacher and mother to many, sharing her wisdom and faith. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie & Greg Pickinpaugh of Wyoming; Norma & Johnny LaGrone; Karen and Ricky Bishop; and one son and daughter-in-law, David & Gin Dake. Also six sisters, Faye Grady; Betty Hall; Joyce Allen; Ann Moore; Bobbie Lowrie; Mona McDaniel; a sister-in-law, Barbara Dake; 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dake; parents, George & Beatrice Dozier; brother, George Dozier, Jr.; sister, Mildred Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Ava LaGrone & Rustin Bishop. Services will be held, Monday, August 3, 2020 at New Life Worship Center on Hospital Road in New Roads. Walk-through visitation, 9-11 AM, services for family immediately following conducted by Rev. Jimmy Babin. Burial will follow at Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law: Chris Felton, Jeremy Felton, Allan Bonar, Jonathan LaGrone, Joey LaGrone, Jacob LaGrone, Josh Primeaux, Rusty Bishop, Eric Schouest, James LeBlanc, Vince Burgo, & Dung Nguyen. Honorary Pallbearer: Henry Davis. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Rodolfo Manalac and Hospice of Baton Rouge.

