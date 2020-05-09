Daisy Elizabeth Powell Vickers Lyons, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA almost 60 of her 80 years, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Born of Liberty, MS, July 14,1939, Daisy Elizabeth is a retired East Baton Rouge Parish School Bus Driver, Child Care Teacher, Property Manager and Hospice Care Giver. She enjoyed teaching, reading, learning and spending time with her family, friends, and Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents Thad and Helen Powell; son, Vann Alan Vickers; husband, Alan Lee Vickers; husband, Lynn Lyons; sister, Marie and her husband James Cornnelius; sister-in-law, Francis Powell and her son, James; son-in-law, Bryan A Bailey; and her closest friends. Lizz is now home with this family that she has missed. She is survived by her daughters Alana L Vickers; Elizabeth L Kirk and husband Steve; Lee Ann Watson and husband Thomas, their children Payton Elizabeth and Jordon Watson and adoptive parents Wemp and Shirley Ballard; Her brother Thad Powell and his sons, Greg and John Powell and their families; Her sister Marie's Children Lucy Watts, Jo Ann Thornton, and Doug Cornelius and their families; and her many friends. A private ceremony will be held at the planting of her memorial tree family reunion. Daisy Elizabeth was a member of Healing Place Church Highland and a regular attendee of 12 churches in the greater Baton Rouge area. Small gatherings are being planned with her many church groups and social circles. Daisy Elizabeth has donated her body to medical science in lieu of a formal service and interment.

