Daisy Gilmore Wilson Davis entered into eternal rest at St. Clare Manor on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was a native of St. Francisville, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at The Rose of Sharon Missionary B. C.,1553 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Johnny A. Johnson; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Feltues Wilson Sr. (Mary), Virginia W. Henderson, Roberta W. Rogers and Lehmire Wilson Sr. (Dietra); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was a member of the Rose of Sharon M.B.C. Deaconess Ministry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019