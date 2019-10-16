Daisy Gilmore Wilson Davis

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Rose of Sharon Missionary B. C.
1553 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Rose of Sharon Missionary B. C.
1553 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Daisy Gilmore Wilson Davis entered into eternal rest at St. Clare Manor on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was a native of St. Francisville, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at The Rose of Sharon Missionary B. C.,1553 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Johnny A. Johnson; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Feltues Wilson Sr. (Mary), Virginia W. Henderson, Roberta W. Rogers and Lehmire Wilson Sr. (Dietra); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was a member of the Rose of Sharon M.B.C. Deaconess Ministry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
