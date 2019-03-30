Daisy Lagarde Ward, a native of Rosedale and resident of Maringouin, passed away Tuesday March 26,2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Visiting Monday April 1, 2019 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday April 2,2019 at 10:00 am at St Joseph Catholic Church 76950 Gum St Grosse Tete,La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by daughter Dr. Felicia Ward, son Jessie (Melissa) Ward, Brother Albert (Leola) Lagarde , seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019