A resident and native of Carville, LA., Departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 80, visiting at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Carville, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9AM until religious service time 11AM conducted by Pastor Alfred Thomas. Interment in church cemetery. She survived by three daughters: Brenda Lee Clark, Catherine Clark Nelson (Alvin, Jr.), and Cheryl Butler. Three grandchildren: Melvin Clark, Anjellica Clark, and Jeron Butler. And a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com
