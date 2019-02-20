Entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2019 at the age of 100. Survived by her sister, Wilhelmenia Bailey. Preceded in death by her husband, George Eames; parents, Willie, Sr. and Florence Rogers; seven siblings. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 808 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, LA. Pastor Darryl L. Smith, Jr. officiating. Interment Protestant Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy Rogers Eames.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Mar. 2, 2019