Daisy "Nell" Scott
Daisy "Nell" Scott entered into eternal rest at Grace Rehabilitation on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was a 74 year old native of Slaughter, Louisiana; a resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana; a retired West Feliciana Parish School System Educator; and First Lady of St. Peter B.C. Visitation at Greater Philadelphia B.C., Rev. Winton R. Anderson, pastor, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be conducted by Dr. Rene Brown, President of the 4th District Missionary Baptist Association; interment at Strangers Home B.C. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Olton Scott; children, Shawn and Deltric Bryant; and DaKisha Robertson (Darris); step-children, Carol, Charleston and Olton Scott, Jr.; and Lance Monroe (Tamika); siblings, Jessie Hamilton (Bobby), Doris Teasett (Ronnie), Frank Sr. and Louis Alexander (Sharrie); 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Greater Philadelphia B.C.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Praying your strength in the Lord.
Cynthia Vessell-Whitaker
