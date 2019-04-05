Daisy Stubbs Ballard, 84, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. Daisy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA on Monday, April 8, from until 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Teresa Sedlak & Robert, Sandra Wright & Leroy, Terry Woodward & Kenneth, Donna Lear & Keith, Melisa Scott & Kelly, Stacy Calvaruso & Michael; sons & daughters-in-law, Shane Ballard & Terri, Jason Ballard & Tabitha; Chad Ballard; daughter-in-law, Gwen Ballard; former sons-in-law, Larry Powell and Glynn Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Bankston; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Iverson Dawson Ballard; son, Robert Ballard; parents, Readous and Alma Stubbs; former son-in-law, Roy McMurray; brother, Sonny Stubbs; sister, Odette Box. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana Chapter of ALS. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019