Daldridge G. 'Dal' Bonnecaze (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
15615 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
15615 Jefferson Highway,
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Daldridge G. 'Dal' Bonnecaze passed away at Ochsner Hospital on December 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness with cancer. Dal was born in Baton Rouge, LA on April 4, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas F. Bonnecaze, Sr. He is survived by one son Blake Bonnecaze, Grandson Wyatt Bonnecaze, His Mother Lucille Bonnecaze, two sisters Stacy Rosenblum and Robin Crichton, three brothers, Ronald Bonnecaze and wife Dot Bonnecaze, Thomas F. Bonnecaze, Jr., Will Bonnecaze and wife Dawn Bonnecaze. Numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 with visitation at 9:30 am followed by service at 10:am. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
