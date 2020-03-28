Dale "Mullet" Landry, a Napoleonville native and Plattenville resident, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at age 67. Dale was a loving husband, devoted father, enthusiastic grandfather, and remarkable friend. While quiet and reserved, Dale went out of his way to help anyone with anything. Whether it was coaching SES basketball, refereeing pee-wee basketball, or completing behind the scenes projects, he loved going above and beyond when it came to helping around St. Elizabeth School during the time his sons were there until now. He enjoyed LSU sports, cooking with his wife, fishing, and especially family trips to Grand Isle. He will live forever in the memory of his wife of thirty-nine years, Tina Landry; two sons, Chad Landry and Curry Landry with wife, Rebecca; granddaughter, Harper Landry; sister, Carolyn LaDart with husband Ross; and grand-dog, Bernard. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doicie Thibodaux Landry, and sister, Emma Lee Picard. Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held on March 27, 2020.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020