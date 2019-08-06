Dale "Jackson" Babin, 64, of Gonzales, LA passed away in peace on Monday, August 5th, 2019. He was surrounded by loving family during his transition from life to eternal life. Dale was born in Baton Rouge on October 16th, 1954 to Malcolm D. Babin and Anna Lee Babin. He is survived by his mother Anna, his brothers Jerry and Jeffery (and wife, Doreen), sister-in-law Yvette, and his nieces and nephews. He was greeted in heaven by his father, Malcolm, and his brother, Malcolm, Jr. He was loved by many and made a lot of wonderful friendships in his life. He enjoyed playing guitar and hunting, and some of his favorite memories include fishing with his brother Jeff at the camp. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him! Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at Ourso Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2019 beginning at 8:30 AM. Service will begin at 11 AM, celebrated by Rev. Mike Robertson, with burial to follow at Hope Haven Cemetery in Gonzales. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursfh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019