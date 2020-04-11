Dale Cecile Rochel, 75, of Greenwell Springs passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Rochel was retired from the Louisiana Department of Highways and of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded death by her husband, Patrick Rochel; mother, Delta Richardson and her father; three sisters, Birdie Ashmore, Vergie Anne Beach Woolfolk and Linda de'Monye and two brothers, David Paul Aucoin and Albert Joseph Ashmore. She is survived by her son, Dr. Ronald Reid Dupuy, Jr.; daughter, Robin Renee Rothman; four sisters, Lilly Bovard, Faye Dunlap, Jan LaBorde and Bobbie Confer; seven grandchildren, Bonnie, Justin, Jordan, Christopher, Caleb, Luke and Maisen; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Christopher Dupuy, Caleb Dupuy, Luke Dupuy, Fedless Verdin, Terry Confer and Donnie Easley. Honorary pallbearer will be Gerard Bovard. She was full of life and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and will be dearly missed by all. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020