Dale Clay Summers, Sr., a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 90. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a "sharp shooter" during the Korean War, and spent his career in the Water Well business for over fifty years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 beginning at 12:00 pm. Pastor Leon Dunn will conduct funeral services at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Peggy Joyce Summers, four children; Daniel Summers, Dale Summers, Jr., Bruce Summers, and Joyce Summers and husband Calvin Taylor, adopted son Hayden Taylor, five grandchildren; Darla Summers, Davie Summers, Daniel Summers, Shana Summers, and Cody Palmer, five great-grandchildren, Annabelle Summers, Cameron Summers, Myra Palmer, Maddox Palmer, and Braxton Summers Grimmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.K. and Bonnie Summers, grandson, Justin Clay Summers, three sisters and two brothers. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.