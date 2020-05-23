Dale Cryer, age 95, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, Louisiana passed away on May 20, 2020. Dale was a loving husband, dad, grandpaw, great grandpaw, brother and veteran. Dale was born in Stephens, Arkansas. He was a World War II and Korean War Veteran who earned a Purple Heart. He retired as a Bookstore Manager at LSU. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Gerard Dale and Grace Cryer; his grandchildren and their spouses, Christie Cryer Louque (Daniel) and Jayson Cryer (Shelley); and his great grandchildren Lexie & Mikinzie Louque, and Emily, Brennan, & Rebecca Cryer all of Gonzales; and his brother, Morgan (J.R.) Cryer Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Viola Lemoine Cryer; his spouse of 56 years, Lena Monachello Cryer; his brothers Roy, Fred, & John (J.P.) Cryer. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home for close family and friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until graveside service at 11:00 a.m. officiant by Deacon Steven Gonzales with interment in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family requests social distancing practices. Pallbearers will be Freddy Cryer, Raymond Cryer, Mike DeLaune, E.J. Hidalgo, Steve Monachello and Ralph Rock. A special thanks to Gonzales Healthcare and more recently Bridgeway Hospice for their kind caregiving. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16)

