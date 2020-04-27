I, John, heard a voice from heaven say, "Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." "Yes," said the Spirit, "let them find rest from their labors, for their works accompany them." Dale Danna Rudolph Smith Dehart passed away suddenly on Divine Mercy Sunday. Her loving heart got tired and Jesus called her home. Dale will be missed by all who met and loved her. Dale was born and lived most of her life in Marrero, Louisiana. In their later years, she was a devoted care giver of her parents, while she worked at West Jefferson Hospital, and later when she retired. She loved caring for the elderly. She leaves behind many who lovingly mourn her loss: Her son & daughter-in-law, Charles & Athene Dehart, Sisters Diane Wildey & Sandra Ory, Brother Dwight Rudolph (Patty), Former husband, Richard Smith (Sandy). Godchildren: Tricia Wood (Rob), Renae Berthelot (Derrick), Jeremy Smith & Althea Smith. She also leaves behind Nieces and Nephews: Johnny Wildey (Milinda), Wanda Guidry, Lorne Wildey (Tammie}, Ronnie Ory (Jennifer), Rocky Rudolph (Katie), Tiffany Hewson (Todd) & Teresa Treadway. She also leaves numerous great nieces and nephews, numerous family members & friends, particularly her devoted friends Hazel Knott & Deevie Armand, Verdia Parker (who Dale called "Our sister from another mother") & her husband Floyd, also Patty Sue Smith who Dale mentored long ago. Dale was preceded in death by her parents Dominick and Catherine Rudolph, her brother-in-law John Wildey, Jr., precious nephew Daniel Berthelot and former husband Larry Dehart. Private funeral services were held on Monday, April 27, 2020.

